Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. VMware comprises approximately 2.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

NYSE:VMW opened at $145.11 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

