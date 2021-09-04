Peanut One Day Volume Hits $689,381.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Peanut has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $689,381.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,161,769 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

