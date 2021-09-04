Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.