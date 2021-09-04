PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.
