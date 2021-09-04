Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 79,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,532. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

