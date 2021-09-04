Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
PEBO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 79,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,532. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
