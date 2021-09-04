People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Short Interest Update

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 9,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

