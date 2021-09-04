Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.