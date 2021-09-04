Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.