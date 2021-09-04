Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading 7.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares traded up 7.7% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Specifically, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $960.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

