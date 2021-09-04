Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.13. 224,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,328. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

