Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.13. 224,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,328. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
