Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $81.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

NYSE PHR opened at $67.12 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

