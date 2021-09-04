Piper Sandler Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $85.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NYSE ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares worth $10,532,218. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

