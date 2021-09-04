Piper Sandler Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $155.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.44, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,693 shares of company stock worth $51,461,045. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

