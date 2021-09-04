Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

NYSE OSH opened at $49.89 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,267. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

