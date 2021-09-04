PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy by 92.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TRP opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

