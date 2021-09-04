PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.04 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

