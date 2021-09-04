PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $811.33 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.21. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

