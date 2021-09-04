PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,483 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $858.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $756.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $862.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.