PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

EVRG stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

