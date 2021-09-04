PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

