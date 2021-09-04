PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

