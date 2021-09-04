PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,667 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

