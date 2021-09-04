PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 589 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

