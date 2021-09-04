PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 475.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loews by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

