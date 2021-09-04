PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 738 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $292,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 110.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.06 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

