PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Plains GP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.