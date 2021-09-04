Polkadot Price Hits $32.95 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $32.95 or 0.00065880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $32.54 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00140075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00169049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.81 or 0.07911126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,978.74 or 0.99925885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00814683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.37 or 0.00998430 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.