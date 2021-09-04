PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.29. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

