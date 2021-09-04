Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $27.04. Poshmark shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 1,706 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,643.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $27,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

