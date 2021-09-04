Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 254,932 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

Shares of PGEN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Precigen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

