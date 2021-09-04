Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$135.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$135.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$93.66 and a 52 week high of C$136.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

