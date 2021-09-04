Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,610. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

