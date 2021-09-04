Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Financial Analysis

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -1.07% N/A -6.70% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Progressive Care and MedAvail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 123.79%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.44 -$1.45 million N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 9.17 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -1.03

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

