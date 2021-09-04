Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $13.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.71 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $10.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,373. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,801,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock valued at $97,197,634 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.