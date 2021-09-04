Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.58. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

