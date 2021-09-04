Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 5,881 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,608. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

