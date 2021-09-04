Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,786,000 after purchasing an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,573. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

