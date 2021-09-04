Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,682.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and $3,682.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $11.13 or 0.00022266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00142138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00166965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.32 or 0.07961376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,861.37 or 0.99731904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00821302 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

