Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $24,006,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $12,418,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

