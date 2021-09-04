Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut by Piper Sandler

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $55,889,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.