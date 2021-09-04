Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Raised by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.