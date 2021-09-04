QASH Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, QASH has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.24 million and approximately $304,805.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

