QASH Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $265,832.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.