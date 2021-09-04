QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.51.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after buying an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 494,846 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in QIAGEN by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after buying an additional 437,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

