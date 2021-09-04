QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $144.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

