Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Qualys worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,478 shares of company stock worth $36,233,196. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

