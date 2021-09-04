Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.84. 839,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,994. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

