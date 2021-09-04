Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) PT Raised to $11.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

