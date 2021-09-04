Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce sales of $113.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.01 million and the lowest is $113.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $447.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 437,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,602. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

