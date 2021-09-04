Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.